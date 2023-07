GAIBANDHA, July 19: A young man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Ullas Miah, 27, son of late Hamid Miah, a resident of Purbapara area under Kholahati Union in the upazila.





Being informed, police recovered the body.



Sub-Inspector of Gaibandha Railway Police Station Badi-Uz-Zaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

