Two found dead in Pirojpur, Naogaon







BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from an under construction building in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sonia Akter, 17, daughter of Sohrab Hossain Hawlader, a resident of Matibhanga Village in the upazila. She was a student at Amanullah Mahavidyalaya.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the girl hanging from the ceiling of an under construction building next to her house in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Atrai River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 46, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the river in Rasul Beel Hazi Basa area under Alampur Union of the upazila at noon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased. A teenage girl and a man were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Naogaon, on Tuesday and Wednesday.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage girl from an under construction building in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Sonia Akter, 17, daughter of Sohrab Hossain Hawlader, a resident of Matibhanga Village in the upazila. She was a student at Amanullah Mahavidyalaya.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the girl hanging from the ceiling of an under construction building next to her house in the morning and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Atrai River in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The identity of the deceased, aged about 46, could not be known immediately.Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man floating in the river in Rasul Beel Hazi Basa area under Alampur Union of the upazila at noon and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.