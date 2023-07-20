Six killed, 46 injured in road mishaps







GOPALGANJ: A former member of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Pona Bus Stand area on the highway under the upazila at around 11:30 am.

The deceased was identified as KM Wahidul Islam, 61, son of late Mohasin Udiin Khan, hailed from Nowagram area under Lohagara Upazila of Narail District.



Quoting the witnesses, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station (PS) Khan Mohammad Shariful Islam said Wahidul Islam was returning to the house from Dhaka in the morning riding by his motorcycle. On the way, he fell into a roadside ditch in Pona Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Khulna highway under the upazila at around 11:30 am as he lost control over the steering of the motorcycle. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the retired BGB man dead.



The family members of the deceased have been informed about the accident and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: Two young men were killed and at least six others injured as a bus hit a stationary truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in North Harbang Majar Gate area under Harbang Union of the upazila at around 7 am.



The deceased were identified as Tipu Sultan, 22, son of Jamal Hossain, hailed from Nasirabad area under Nabinagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District, and Talha Jubayer Sajid, 21, son of Md Abu Hossain, from Subarnakhali area under Sharsha Upazila in Jashore District.



According to police and local sources, a bus of 'Bismillah Paribahan' from Dhaka was going towards Cox's Bazar in the morning. On the way, the bus hit a goods-laden stationary truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in North Harbang Majar Gate area, which left eight passengers of the bus critically injured.



Police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead.



Chiringa Highway PS OC Khokon Kanti Rudra said on information, police recovered the bodies and seized the two vehicles, however, the drivers and helpers of the vehicles managed to flee the scene.



Legal procedures are under process in this regard, the OC added.



NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: Two persons were killed and at least 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Nawabganj Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The accident took place in Chararhat area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway under the upazila at around 3:30 am.



The deceased were identified as Jannat Ara, 12, daughter of Ziarul Islam, a resident of Ambari area under Parbatipur Upazila in the district, and truck driver Akram Hossain, 35, hailed from Santhia Upazila in Pabna District.



Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Ma Enterprise' was heading towards Dinajpur from Dhaka. On the way, the bus collided with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction in that area. The driver of the truck and a passenger of the bus died on the spot and 10 passengers were injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The injured were rescued and admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for treatment.



However, the body of Jannat Ara was, later, handed over to her family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them while the body of Akram Hossain was kept in Nawabganj PS.



Nawabganj PS OC Tawhid Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A pedestrian was killed and at least 30 others were injured after a bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The accident happed near Kashemganj Bazar under Jinnagarh Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Kalu Mia, 65, son of late Abul Hashem, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Osmanganj Union in the upazila.



Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Abir Paribahan' was heading towards Char Fasson from Dakshin Aicha in the morning. On the way, the bus lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside ditch in Kashemganj Bazar area at around 11 am. Pedestrian Kalu Mia died on the spot and 30 passengers of the bus were injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



The injured were rescued and taken to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.



Char Fasson PS OC Murad confirmed the incident.

