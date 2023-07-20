Human chain demands riverbank protection at Fulchhari





GAIBANDHA, July 19: The locals living at risk on the bank of the River Brahmaputra formed a human chain at the riverside in Bhusirvita area under Urya Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Sunday, demanding protection of riverbank from the erosion of the river.Expressing the solidarity with the people of erosion-prone areas, Upazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez, Union Parishad Chairman Golam Mostafa Kamal Pasha, local Awami League leaders Ali Azam Sarker, Shahidul Islam, Solaiman Hossain, Ful Miah and Rafiqul Islam addressed the human chain, among others.The speakers, in their speech, said at the efforts of local lawmaker Mahmud Hasan Ripon, river erosion had been checked at few points of the upazila but no development work was done along the bank from Bhusirvita to Dariar Vita of the upazila; as a result, the people living on the bank on the river are in panic and passing their days and nights in fear of erosion.If the necessary measures are not taken to check erosion, the homesteads, arable land, different infrastructures including government primary schools, social and religious institutions would be devoured by the river very soon, creating untold sufferings to erosion victims, they mentioned.