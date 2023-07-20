Nine people drown in five dists







BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Monpura and Lalmohan upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.



A minor girl drowned in a pond while playing beside it in Monpura Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place in Duckbanglow Mor area under Hazirhat Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nahida, 2, daughter of Md Jashim, a resident of the area.



The deceased's father Md Jashim said Nahida was playing on their house yard at noon along with other children. At one stage of playing, she slipped into a pond nearby the house. Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and immediately took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.



Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Abu Saleh Md Siddique confirmed the matter, adding that the child had died before being taken to the hospital.



Meanwhile, a minor boy drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Tahsin, 3, son of Md Nirob Hossain, a resident of Dhaligournagar Village in the upazila.



It was known that Tahsin was playing on their house yard at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in a ditch next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.



Later, the family members found his unconscious body floating on water and took him to a village doctor, where the child was declared dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man and his grandson drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Baliagara Village under Dakatia Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Aynal Haque, 60, and his grandson Habibur Rahman, 12, son of Abdur Rahim. Both of them were residents of the village.



According to the deceased's family members, the duo went to the pond to take bath in the afternoon, but did not return. After a while, relatives started searching for them and recovered their bodies from the pond.



Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man drowned in the Girai River in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Sakibar Rahman, 62, son of Jane Alam, a resident of Purba Sanjuar Bhita under Nageshwari Municipality.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Sakibar was cleaning the water hyacinth from the river in the area at noon. At one stage, he slipped into the deep river, and drowned there.



As he did not return to the house for long, the family members started searching for him. Later on, they found his body in the river at around 9 pm, and recovered it.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Three minor children including an uncle and nephew drowned in a ditch in Madhupur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place in Hagurakuri area under Fulbagchala Union of the upazila at around 4:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Akash, 5, son of Mosharaf Mia, Naeem, 4, son of Harun Mia, residents of Hagurakuri Village, and Akash's nephew Sohan, 7, son of Al Amin, a resident of Sholakuri Village under the upazila.



According to local sources, Sohan went to visit his grandfather's house few days back. However, Sohan along with Akash and Naeem were playing on the bank of a ditch in the area in the afternoon. At one stage of playing, they slipped into the ditch, and drowned there.



Realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and found their bodies were floating in the pond.



Fulbagchala Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Farid Ali confirmed the incident.



KISHOREGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a haor in Austagram Upazila of the district Sunday evening.



The deceased was identified as Mahin Mia, 8, son of Ashik Mia, a resident of Bajuka Borohati Village under the upazila.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, Mahin went out of his house on Sunday noon, but did not return until evening.



Later on, while searching, local people found his body floating on water in an adjacent haor at around 7 pm, and recovered it.



Local UP Chairman Md Anwar Hossain Khan confirmed the incident.

