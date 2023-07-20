

Erosion appears at Jaldhaka with Teesta water receding



According to field sources, the water has started to recede from flooded areas along the banks of Teesta. The Teesta is now flowing under the danger mark in the upazila.



Usually public suffering is increasing with the recessional condition of the flood situation. The erosion is going on. On Sunday (July 16) morning, a 51.82 centimetre of water flow was recorded in the country's largest irrigation barrage of the Theesta. The water is flowing below 33 centimetre of the usual 52.15 centimetre.

Locals said, on Friday night, the flow of the Teesta started to swell in a sudden. On the following day, the water started to flow over 40 centimetre of the danger mark at Dalia Point in the morning. It inundated char areas and low areas along the right bank. About 20,000 families were marooned while croplands got submerged. Pond fishes were washed away. The overflowing continued until afternoon. Then it started to recede.



Locals said, about 15,000 marooned people in the upazila are getting rid of the flood. With hundreds of hectares of cropland, dreams of farmers have got hang up. It is the same with fish farmers.



Already the erosion has gained severity in Golmunda Shoulmari, and Koimari union areas in the Sadar Upazila.



Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Asfauddowla said, as the raining has stopped, coming water from the upstream decreases and the Teesta water level falls. Still flood water is remaining stranded in many houses, he added.



For the time being, there is no possibility of flood deterioration at Jaldhaka, the official maintained.



