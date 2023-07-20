11 killed by wall collapse in Pakistan monsoon rains







Pakistan receives heavy -- often destructive -- rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies. The men were crushed to death as they slept in tents next to the bridge that they were constructing in Islamabad.



"So far the dead bodies of 11 labourers have been recovered while five others have been injured in the incident," administration official Nehel Hafeez told AFP.

"The incident took place around 6:20 am (0120 GMT) this morning after last night's heavy rains", she added. �AFP



ISLAMABAD, July 19: At least 11 labourers were killed and five others injured on Wednesday when a wall collapsed during heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital.Pakistan receives heavy -- often destructive -- rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies. The men were crushed to death as they slept in tents next to the bridge that they were constructing in Islamabad."So far the dead bodies of 11 labourers have been recovered while five others have been injured in the incident," administration official Nehel Hafeez told AFP."The incident took place around 6:20 am (0120 GMT) this morning after last night's heavy rains", she added. �AFP