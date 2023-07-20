Video
Crimea to evacuate thousands over military site fire

Putin briefed on fire at Crimea military site: Kremlin

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

MOSCOW, July 19: A fire broke out Wednesday at a military training field in annexed Crimea, the Russian-installed governor said, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of more than 2,000 civilians.

Authorities did not specify the cause of the blaze, but some Russian media reported that detonations were heard in the area and footage showed columns of black smoke in the sky.

The news comes after Ukraine this week used waterborne drones to attack the Kerch bridge, a key military supply artery from mainland Russia to annexed Crimea.

"The temporary evacuation of residents of four localities adjacent to the military field in the Kirovsky district is planned. That's more than 2,000 people," said the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

A section of the Tavrida highway that crosses the peninsula had been closed due to the fire.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about a fire at a military site in Moscow-annexed Crimea that forced authorities to evacuate thousands of civilians on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Of course, this is reported to the president. (Crimea's head Sergei) Aksyonov reacted very quickly. We know that there was a fire there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

