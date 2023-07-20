US military scrambles to determine fate of soldier who fled to North Korea







The US Army identified the soldier as Private Travis T. King, who joined in 2021 and was facing disciplinary action. While on an orientation tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, King crossed into North Korea on Tuesday "wilfully and without authorization", US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.



"We believe that he is in (North Korean) custody and so we're closely monitoring and investigating the situation and working to notify the soldier's next of kin," Mr Austin told a briefing.

North Korea's state media has made no mention of the incident. Its mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



"King was released on July 10 after serving around two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges," a Seoul official told AFP. �REUTERS, AFP



