Mahmudulla returns to practice quietly

Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:06 AM
Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

While the national players were enjoying a break after their series against Afghanistan, Mahmudullah Riyad who was dropped from the national team, was seen starting his training session at the Academy Ground of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

He in fact returned to the ground quite quietly but looked determined to make his way back into the team.

And it was evidenced in the statement he posted in his verified facebook page. He uploaded his old photo but the caption wrote: Challenge your story.

Once an integral part of the national team, Mahmudullah was axed from the national team following home series against England in March this year.

He even couldn't make it to the preliminary squad prior to the recently-concluded home series against Afghanistan and it is believed he is unlikely to make a return to the national team.

The key issue regarding 37-year old Mahmudullah was his fitness. While his strike rate is always questionable, of late his lethargic fielding made coach Chandika Hathurusingha annoyed. In addition of dropping some catches, his ground fielding didn't match the young legs.

Probably he was conveyed about in which arena he should work on to return to the national team as Bangladesh was searching a reliable player for their No.7 slot.

Mahmudullah who returned to the country recently after completing the Hajj pilgrimage, was seen working on his fitness intensely.

Following running sessions, He went to the nets where the
right-hander batted against the spinners.    �BSS



