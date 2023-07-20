Bangladesh players’ massive gain in rankings







The Tigers swept the series following their two-wicket and six-wicket victory in two matches to register their fourth successive T20 series victory.



Captain Shakib Al Hasan led the side from the front and was adjudged man of the series. He leapfrogged eight places in the ICC T20 bowling rankings to sit at 16th position.

Shakib also retained his top place in all-rounder rankings following this performance. He indeed increased the difference with the second placed Hardik Pandiya.



Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed might get just one wicket but his economical bowling in two matches set the tune. And he was rewarded for the performance, jumping gigantically. He now sits at 33rd position, jumping 13 places. Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed is just a place ahead of Nasum.



Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan though took just one wicket in the series, he retained his top place in ICC T20 bowling rankings.



Amongst the batter, Liton Das improved his place, occupying 19th slot from 21st position. India's Suriyakumar Yadav as usually tops the batting rankings. �BSS



