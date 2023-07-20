Video
Shakib set for GT20 league, Taskin, Mushi leave for Zimbabwe

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan, senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Taskin Ahmed left the country on Tuesday night to play in different franchise leagues.

All three players boarded a Dubai-bound flight. From Dubai, Shakib would go to USA before joining the Global T20 tournament in Canada while Taskin and Mushfiqur will head to Zimbabwe to play the first ever Afro T-10 tournament.

Earlier, Liton Das left the country for Canada to play GT20 tournament for Surrey Jaguars. Shakib will play for Montreal Tigers, who had picked him as icon player for the third edition of the tournament. The GT20 tournament was last held in 2019 before being halted by Covid-19 pandemic.

Shakib obtained an NOC for July 20-30 from BCB. But Liton was allowed to stay till August 6 from July 20.

Taskin, meanwhile, features for Bulawayo Braves in the Zim-Afro T10 League and Mushfiqur, on the other hand, was directly signed by Joburg Buffaloes. Taskin and Mushfiqur are the only two cricketers from Bangladesh to play in the league.

The Tigers have no international cricket scheduled for now as their next assignment is the Asia Cup which will get underway on September 5.    �BSS


