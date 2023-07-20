Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka

Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka

GALLE, JULY 19: Pakistan lost three wickets in a tricky 131-run chase on day four of the rain-hit opening Test on Wednesday, after spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed helped bowl Sri Lanka out for 279.

The tourists reached 48-3 at stumps in Galle, needing another 83 to take the lead in the two-match series.

Imam-ul-Haq, on 25, and skipper Babar Azam, on six, were at the crease.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck twice with the wickets of Abdullah Shafique, caught behind for eight, and Shan Masood for seven.

Noman was sent in as nightwatchman but he was run out on nought.

Sri Lanka's first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 82 before the Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss the hosts in the final session of the day.

Left-armer Noman and fellow spinner Abrar took three wickets each and, along with Agha Salman's two wickets, struck regular blows.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi snared another two to help clean up the tail.

De Silva, who scored 122 in Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 312, built key partnerships including a 76-run seventh-wicket stand with Ramesh Mendis, who made 42.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, finally got de Silva caught behind with a rising delivery after Pakistan took the second new ball.
Shaheen got his second before Abrar ended the innings.

Salman sent back Dinesh Chandimal for 28 to break a 60-run stand with de Silva and then Samarawickrama for 11 to put Sri Lanka in trouble, but de Silva stood firm.

Abrar struck first earlier with his leg spin to send back skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 20 to check Sri Lanka's brisk start.

Batsman Saud Shakeel has remained the star for Pakistan so far with his unbeaten first-innings 208 his maiden Test double century in his team's 461 all out on day three.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudulla returns to practice quietly
Bangladesh players’ massive gain in rankings
Shakib set for GT20 league, Taskin, Mushi leave for Zimbabwe
Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka
Hosts concede massive defeat as series equalized 1-1
Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today
Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS: Beckham


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft