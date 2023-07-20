

Hosts concede massive defeat as series equalized 1-1



Hosts won the toss at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and invited India to bat first. Visiting top order batters started dominating over the hosts from the early except opener Priya Punia, who got out on seven.



One-down batter Yastika Bhatia was returned to the dugout cheaply on 15 as India were in trouble losing two wickets to manage 40 runs.

Set batter Smriti Mandana was dismissed on 36 when India were on 68. But 73-run 4th wicket stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues laid the foundation of Indian good total. Harmanpreet departed on 52 while Rodrigues played her career best 86-run knock.



Besides, Harleen Deol hoarded 25 runs as India posted 228 runs on the board losing eight wickets.



Sultana Khatun and Nahida Akter shared two wickets each while Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan picked one wicket apiece.



Chasing 228-run target, Bangladesh started losing wickets from the early as opener Sharmin Akter Supta departed on two.



Another opener Murshida Khatun got out on 12 off 19. Lata Mondal managed to score nine runs as Bangladesh were in serious danger losing three wickets to post 38 runs on the board.



However, a 68-run 4th wicket partnership between Fargana Haque Pinky and Ritu Moni showing hope to the hosts but the fall of both the set batters Pinky and Ritu's wicket on 106 runs, brought out nightmare for later home whiffers as the rest seven home batters jointly could add 14 runs only and hence Bangladesh were bowled out on 120 runs from 35.1 overs.



Pinky missed a fifty for three runs while Ritu scored 27 runs. Rest of the Bangladesh batters departed for telephonic digits.



Part-timer Rodrigues hauled four wickets for three runs while Devika Vaidya took three for 30 runs. Amanjot Kaur, Depti Sharma and Meghna Singh shared the rest among them.



Jemimah Rodrigues of India was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances.



