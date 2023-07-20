Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Sports Reporter


The third edition of the National Footvolley Championship, sponsored by Walton Group, is rolling today (Thursday) at the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Footvolley Association is arranging the meet where a total of 20 teams, 12 men's teams and eight women's teams, are set to compete in.
The teams competing in the men's event are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Savar Community Sports Academy, Bangladesh Ansar, Jamalpur District Sports Association (DSA), Paltan Footvolley Academy, Zahirul Sports Academy, Gazipur Footvolley Academy, Paran Makhdum Sporting Club, South Point Sports Club, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Tota Sports Club.

The women's event teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Firoz Smrity Sangsad, Paran Makhdum Sporting Club, Bangladesh Ansar, Jamalpur District Sports Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Zahirul Sports Academy.
 
The men's teams will compete being divided into four groups while the women's teams will be divided into two groups.
 
The top team from each men's group will play in the semis while the best two from each group will play women's semis.

The champion, runner-up and third-placing teams will get trophies and medals.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the conference room at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudulla returns to practice quietly
Bangladesh players’ massive gain in rankings
Shakib set for GT20 league, Taskin, Mushi leave for Zimbabwe
Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka
Hosts concede massive defeat as series equalized 1-1
Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today
Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS: Beckham


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft