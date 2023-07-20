Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today





The third edition of the National Footvolley Championship, sponsored by Walton Group, is rolling today (Thursday) at the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.



Bangladesh Footvolley Association is arranging the meet where a total of 20 teams, 12 men's teams and eight women's teams, are set to compete in.





The women's event teams are Bangladesh Police Footvolley Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Firoz Smrity Sangsad, Paran Makhdum Sporting Club, Bangladesh Ansar, Jamalpur District Sports Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Zahirul Sports Academy.



The men's teams will compete being divided into four groups while the women's teams will be divided into two groups.



The top team from each men's group will play in the semis while the best two from each group will play women's semis.



The champion, runner-up and third-placing teams will get trophies and medals.



In this regard, a press meet was held at the conference room at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.



