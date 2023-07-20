Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Onana confirms 'irresistible' Manchester United move

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MILAN, JULY 19: Andre Onana said that he couldn't the resist the chance to play at Manchester United as the Cameroon goalkeeper prepares to join the Premier League giants after one season at Inter Milan.

Onana is set to sign for United in a deal worth a reported 55 million euros ($62 million) after joining Inter last summer as a free agent and starring in their run to the Champions League final.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport published on Wednesday he confirmed his transfer to Old Trafford, saying he couldn't wait to rejoin his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

"I really want to begin this new exciting adventure with a coach who as far as I'm concerned is a maestro," said Onana.
"I'm going to play in a great league and for a great club which has an enormous amount of history just like Inter.

"It's important to be honest and tell the people the truth. I'm someone who's always looking for new challenges and to play in the Premier League for a club like United is irresistible."

Onana made a big impression at Inter and looked to be the perfect replacement for outgoing veteran Samir Handanovic.

Instead Simone Inzaghi's team will again need to find a new main man between the sticks, one who is unlikely to have the 27-year-old's ability to start moves with his impressive ball control.

Onana's ability with his feet is one of the reasons why he is teaming up again with Ten Hag, who with Onana in goal and a team packed with rising young stars took Ajax to the semi-finals of the 2019 Champions League.

He will move to England after a thrilling campaign with three-time European champions Inter, an ever present in their charge to the Champions League final where they were narrowly defeated by United's local rivals Manchester City.

He won the Italian Cup and Super Cup but the highlight of the season was undoubtedly beating AC Milan in the last four over two blockbuster matches which put Serie A back in the spotlight after years of decline.

"The San Siro and Inter fans made me feel something special and I won't forget that for the rest of my life," added Onana.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudulla returns to practice quietly
Bangladesh players’ massive gain in rankings
Shakib set for GT20 league, Taskin, Mushi leave for Zimbabwe
Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka
Hosts concede massive defeat as series equalized 1-1
Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today
Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS: Beckham


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft