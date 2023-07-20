Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

WC will 'wake up' New Zealand's love of football: Coach

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

AUCKLAND, JULY 19: Staging the Women's World Cup will "wake up" New Zealand's passion for football, the co-hosts' coach Jitka Klimkova said on Wednesday's eve of the tournament.

Football remains well behind rugby, cricket and other sports in popularity in New Zealand, which is jointly hosting the World Cup with Australia.

New Zealand have never won a Women's World Cup game in 15 attempts, but they hope to change that when they face the 1995 champions Norway in the first game of the tournament on Thursday in Auckland.

"It is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up their love for football," said their Czech coach Klimkova.

Taking up the theme, captain Ali Riley added: "Hopefully this time we will achieve our goal of winning a World Cup game and doing that at home, and that will make it my greatest game of my career.

"This feels like an opportunity with the sporting culture, inspiring young people."

After facing Norway at the 50,000-capacity Eden Park -- better known for hosting the All Blacks rugby team -- New Zealand face minnows the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

New Zealand are ranked 26th in the world and have won just once in their last 11 matches, but Klimkova is backing them to shine in front of their own fans.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mahmudulla returns to practice quietly
Bangladesh players’ massive gain in rankings
Shakib set for GT20 league, Taskin, Mushi leave for Zimbabwe
Pakistan lose three wickets in 131-run chase against Sri Lanka
Hosts concede massive defeat as series equalized 1-1
Walton 3rd National Footvolley rolls today
Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS: Beckham


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft