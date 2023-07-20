Video
Bangladesh urges Singapore to invest in BD’s SEZs

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has urged Singapore to invest in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and high-tech parks considering their wide range of lucrative options.

He made the request while meeting Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Jakarta, Indonesia on the sidelines of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), a foreign ministry's press release said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the ministers discussed the proposed FTA between the two countries and agreed to expedite the process.

They discussed issues of mutual interests, reasserting their commitment to further strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as exploring avenues of further engagements and cooperation in the coming days.

Momen also requested Singapore to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh foreign minister urged more coordinated and proactive support of Singapore to create a congenial atmosphere for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of over 1.2 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister sought the support of Singapore in expediting Bangladesh's bid to be a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN.

Singapore assured of extending full support to Bangladesh's endeavor of becoming the Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of ASEAN.

The two countries agreed to accelerate cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, agro-processing industry, health and pharmaceuticals, ICT, connectivity, medical diplomacy and so on.

 The meeting concluded with a positive note to collaborate and share experiences toward a more efficient partnership between the two countries in the days ahead.


