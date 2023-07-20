Video
Scope of tax exemption for govt officials extended

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has given income tax benefits to government employees on their basic salary and allowances other than bonuses, said a NBR notification issued on Monday.

The notification signed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim, said in the light of  new Income Tax Act, the basic salary, festival allowance and bonuses paid by the government to employees under the Government Pay Order or by whatever name, except lump grants paid during retirement is exempted.

Government employees used to get tax exemption in several cases earlier, but in this notification, the scope has been increased by one more step.

According to the new income tax law, one-third of house rent or Tk 4.50 lakh, whichever is less, will also enjoy tax exemption as cash allowance.

Medical allowances are also tax free up to 10 per cent of basic salary or Tk 1.20 lakh. All government employee taxpayers will get such exemptions on house rent and medical allowances as well.

Apart from this, the list of tax-free allowances of government officials also includes Boishakhi allowance, education-assistant allowance, duty allowance, hill allowance, washing allowance, tiffin allowance, leisure-entertainment allowance and TA-DA allowance.

The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification on Tuesday with a 'special benefit' provision at the rate of 5 per cent for government employees and pensioners, teachers and employees enjoying MPO facilities.

According to the notification, working government employees and pensioners will get an exemption of minimum of Tk 1,000 and pensioners will get a minimum of Tk 500.


