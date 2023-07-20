

Textile, apparel leaders urge govt to cut gas price



Three trade bodies - Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) made the plea in a letter to prime minister's principal secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah on July 13.



The trade bodies also demanded uninterrupted gas supply to industries saying during the latest episode of price hike of gas, the government promised to ensure nonstop supply of energy to industry but production in textile mills remained almost suspended due to lack of gas supply.

The letter signed by BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem and BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon said the global market for textile and apparel shrank by 30 per cent in the past two years due to price hike of raw materials, energy and dollar crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war.



Amid high prices of raw materials in global market, the price hike of gas to Tk 30 per cubic metre from Tk 16 has excessively increased the cost of production for yarns and fabrics.



Due to increase of production and processing cost, 40 to 50 per cent capacity of the country's textile mills remained unutilized, the letter read.



In February, during the latest episode of price hike of gas, authorities assured industries that uninterrupted gas supply would be ensured, but now production in factories nearly stopped due to lack of energy supply, business leaders said in the letter.



They added that due to less production, timely shipment of global orders for textile and clothing is facing setback.



Apparel and textile sector leaders demanded an increase in the limit of loan from export development fund (EDF) for spinning mills to $30 million and to extend repayment period to up to 360 days instead of 180 days.



They have also demanded a moratorium facility on all types of loans, including term loans, up to June 30, 2024 due to liquidity crisis in the textile sector as huge quantities of yarns and fabrics remained unsold in the mills. It is impossible to make loan repayment without selling the stockpile.



Textile and apparel makers have urged the government to reduce price of gas to Tk 16 per cubic metre from existing Tk 30 considering 'the lowest ever international price' for energy at the moment.Three trade bodies - Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) made the plea in a letter to prime minister's principal secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah on July 13.The trade bodies also demanded uninterrupted gas supply to industries saying during the latest episode of price hike of gas, the government promised to ensure nonstop supply of energy to industry but production in textile mills remained almost suspended due to lack of gas supply.The letter signed by BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, BKMEA executive president Mohammad Hatem and BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon said the global market for textile and apparel shrank by 30 per cent in the past two years due to price hike of raw materials, energy and dollar crisis caused by Russia-Ukraine war.Amid high prices of raw materials in global market, the price hike of gas to Tk 30 per cubic metre from Tk 16 has excessively increased the cost of production for yarns and fabrics.Due to increase of production and processing cost, 40 to 50 per cent capacity of the country's textile mills remained unutilized, the letter read.In February, during the latest episode of price hike of gas, authorities assured industries that uninterrupted gas supply would be ensured, but now production in factories nearly stopped due to lack of energy supply, business leaders said in the letter.They added that due to less production, timely shipment of global orders for textile and clothing is facing setback.Apparel and textile sector leaders demanded an increase in the limit of loan from export development fund (EDF) for spinning mills to $30 million and to extend repayment period to up to 360 days instead of 180 days.They have also demanded a moratorium facility on all types of loans, including term loans, up to June 30, 2024 due to liquidity crisis in the textile sector as huge quantities of yarns and fabrics remained unsold in the mills. It is impossible to make loan repayment without selling the stockpile.