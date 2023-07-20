Stocks rebound on fresh stakes







At the close of the trading, DSEX, the main index of the DSE increased by 15 points to 6,366 points. Among the other two indices of DSE, the DSE Shariah index decreased by 41 points to 1,387 points and DS-30 index increased by 2.51 points to 2000 points.



Market analysis showed that 47 shares of 57 insurance companies in the market increased in price on this day. On the contrary, the share prices of one company decreased and nine companies remained unchanged.

According to DSE data, a total of 22.24 crore shares and units of 366 companies were bought and sold in the market. Tk 877.35 crore has been transacted in it. Tk 1,044.56 crore was traded on Tuesday. On this day, the price of shares of 116 companies increased, on the contrary, 65 decreased, and 185 remained unchanged.



The top 10 companies by transactions are- Fu-Wang Food, Sea Pearl Beach, RD Food, Khan Brothers PP, Midland Bank, Yakin Polymer, Delta Life Insurance, Western Marine Shipyard, Advent Pharma and Rupali Life Insurance.



At the CSE, its main index rose by 11 points to 18,780 points. Shares and units of 218 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, 82 prices increased, 54 prices decreased and 82 prices remained unchanged.



At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 10.53 crore were traded in CSE. Tk 15.43 crore shares were traded on Tuesday.



