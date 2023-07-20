FBCCI seeks trade boost between BD and India







The FBCCI president made this request in a courtesy meeting with Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma at the FBCCI office in the capital Dhaka.



Jashim said that India and Bangladesh had immense commercial relations and also had an opportunity to strengthen the trade between the countries.

"Bangladesh has many potential products that can be exported to India, which India imports from other countries of the world. Bangladesh can use this opportunity," he said.



"Locally produced tiles, ceramics products, electronic equipment, bicycles can be exported to India. There are many opportunities to expand Bangladesh's trade with the northeastern states of India," he said.



Pranay Kumar Verma said that there was huge potential for trade expansion between Bangladesh and India. He said that Indian investors were interested in investing in Bangladesh.



