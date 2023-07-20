

Crystal Insurance holds its 101st board meeting



Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.



A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md.Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Farhana Danesh, Soera Zahir, Nusrat Mahmud, Nabila Mahmud, . Arafat Rashid, Directors and Dr. M. Waliuzzaman, Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed and Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors, Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer, S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President and In-Charge (Internal Audit and Compliance) of the Company attended the meeting.

After discussion on among others agenda, the Board accepted the Un-audited 2nd Quarter(April-June-2023) Financial Statements of the Company.



The 101st Meeting of the Board of Directors of Crystal Insurance Company Limited was held at its Purana Paltan Corporate Office, at, in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.A.H.M. Mozammel Hoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md.Tajul Islam, Ashoke Ranjan Kapuria, Farhana Danesh, Soera Zahir, Nusrat Mahmud, Nabila Mahmud, . Arafat Rashid, Directors and Dr. M. Waliuzzaman, Kazi Nasim Uddin Ahmed and Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors, Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer, S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President and In-Charge (Internal Audit and Compliance) of the Company attended the meeting.After discussion on among others agenda, the Board accepted the Un-audited 2nd Quarter(April-June-2023) Financial Statements of the Company.