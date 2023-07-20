Video
Thursday, 20 July, 2023
Business

Tecno hosts fashion festival in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Tecno, the leading smartphone brand, hosted the highly anticipated Tecno Camon Fashion Festival in Bangladesh recently.
The event took place at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) and left attendees in awe with its mesmerizing display of fashion and cutting-edge technology, says a press release.

From renowned singer and artist Tahsan Khan to actors and actresses including Tawsif Mahbub, Orchita Sporshia, Social Media royalty, Tech Reviewer and other content creators, the event witnessed a convergence of industry stalwarts, establishing stardom in an unparalleled arena.
The evening's host, the Dhaka guys, added a delightful touch of humor and entertainment, ensuring that the audience remained engaged throughout the event.

Arif Chowdhury, Global Vice President of Transsion Holdings, and Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, took the stage and delivered an insightful exposé on the brand and the remarkable Camon 20 Series.

This exceptional smartphone range combines innovative technology with striking design elements. In addition to them, Shyamol Saha, COO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, and Vane Ni, Marketing Director of Tecno, were also present at the event.

To further enhance the evening, the audience was treated to a captivating runway show choreographed by the stylish Azra Mahmud, accompanied by the live music of Tahsan and featuring the stylish costumes designed by Fashion Designer Sharukh Amin, Tenzing Chakma, Imam Hassan, and Samina Sara.

The ICCB was transformed into a fashion-forward hub, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. A grand red carpet welcomed individuals who share a passion for fashion, industry professionals who drive innovation, and influential voices that shape trends in Bangladesh.

The atmosphere was vibrant and electrifying as the stars arrived, donning enthralling outfits that perfectly matched their captivating personalities.

While the event was filled with glamorous stars and exhilarating performances, it is essential to remember the true star of the show-the new Camon 20 Series.

This smartphone range boasts exceptional features, including a powerful 64MP night portrait camera, massive 256GB storage with 8GB RAM, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among others.


