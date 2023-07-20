vivo service day offer ends today







The three day long offer includes various alluring deals. From having discounts on specific products of vivo to free customer services, there will be different arrangements. vivo's respective customers can avail this value-added service from the nearest authorized service center of vivo.



Special discounts on spare parts of some specific models of vivo smartphones will be available, says a press release.



Flash repair will also be provided within an hour. They will also get Free USB Wire C-Grey TPE, Free Protective Film, and Free Software Upgrade.



Apart from this, free sanitization, cleaning, and disinfection service will be available for clinets' smartphone maintenance. There will be game services to dispel the boredom users may have while servicing. In addition, they have arranged amazing special gifts for the customers as well.



