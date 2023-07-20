Video
vivo service day offer ends today

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

vivo has organized a special service day offer in their dedicated customer care., which began on Tuesday and will end today (Thursday).

The three day long offer includes various alluring deals.  From having discounts on specific products of vivo to free customer services, there will be different arrangements. vivo's respective customers can avail this value-added service from the nearest authorized service center of vivo.

Special discounts on spare parts of some specific models of vivo smartphones will be available, says a press release.
Users will get an exciting 10% sale on chargers, data cables, and earphones.

Flash repair will also be provided within an hour.  They will also get Free USB Wire C-Grey TPE, Free Protective Film, and Free Software Upgrade.

Apart from this, free sanitization, cleaning, and disinfection service will be available for clinets' smartphone maintenance. There will be game services to dispel the boredom users may have while servicing. In addition, they have arranged amazing special gifts for the customers as well.


