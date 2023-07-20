Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer Bangladesh offers internship opportunity

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Ltd, a multinational Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance company has released a circular for engineers to work as an intern. In addition to getting hands on learning experience under the direct supervision and guidance of Senior Managers, there will be a monthly allowance of Tk 15,000.

Interested candidates can apply online for the internship programme. The internship will last for 90 days. The interns will get a certificate after successfully completing the internship, says a press release.

There are also opportunities for permanent employment based on performance. In Singer Bangladesh, the success rate from internship to job placement from engineering backgrounds is 50% in the last three batches.

Post Name: Production Intern, Number of Vacancy: 10, Workplace: Singer Production Plant, Qualification: Final Semester Students of Science/Engineering Background or Fresh Graduates/Post Graduates of Science/Engineering Background, Monthly Allowance: 15,000/- per month during the internship period, Internship Start Date: August, 2023.

The FreshStart Internship Programme is a flagship internship programme for Arcelik Global that takes place internationally in nations including China, Thailand, South Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, and Thailand.

The 90-day Fresh Start Internship Program gives students a chance to gain valuable experience working on various tasks and projects at the company's corporate office and factory.

Interested candidates can apply online. Click here to apply: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3644610890. Last Date of Application: 22 July 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh urges Singapore to invest in BD’s SEZs
Scope of tax exemption for govt officials extended
Textile, apparel leaders urge govt to cut gas price
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ADB raises Bangladesh growth forecast to 6pc for FY23
‘Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue to avert human crises’
FBCCI seeks trade boost between BD and India
BB probing banks’ USD dealing beyond fixed rates


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft