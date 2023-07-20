Singer Bangladesh offers internship opportunity







Interested candidates can apply online for the internship programme. The internship will last for 90 days. The interns will get a certificate after successfully completing the internship, says a press release.



There are also opportunities for permanent employment based on performance. In Singer Bangladesh, the success rate from internship to job placement from engineering backgrounds is 50% in the last three batches.

Post Name: Production Intern, Number of Vacancy: 10, Workplace: Singer Production Plant, Qualification: Final Semester Students of Science/Engineering Background or Fresh Graduates/Post Graduates of Science/Engineering Background, Monthly Allowance: 15,000/- per month during the internship period, Internship Start Date: August, 2023.



The FreshStart Internship Programme is a flagship internship programme for Arcelik Global that takes place internationally in nations including China, Thailand, South Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, and Thailand.



The 90-day Fresh Start Internship Program gives students a chance to gain valuable experience working on various tasks and projects at the company's corporate office and factory.



Interested candidates can apply online. Click here to apply: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3644610890. Last Date of Application: 22 July 2023.



