ICB inks APA deal with Finance Ministry

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ICB inks APA deal with Finance Ministry

ICB inks APA deal with Finance Ministry

The Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 was signed between the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) at a signing ceremony held at the conference room of Financial Institutions Division recently, says a press release.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division and Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB.

Beside, Md. Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman Deputy Managing Director, Md. Sultan Ahmed, Deputy General Manager,  Md. Ahammad Zulkernain Sohel, Assistant  General Manager of ICB and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Banks and Financial Institutions were present on the ceremony.




