Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Construction of S'pore's first hydrogen ready plant begins

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Keppel, together with Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific and Jurong Engineering consortium, has broken ground for the Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant (KSC Plant), Singapore's first hydrogen ready cogeneration plant on Wednesday, says a press release.

Located in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island, the KSC Plant will be a 600MW state-of-the-art, advanced combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant, says a press release.

The ceremony was officiated by Guest of Honour, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Tan See Leng, as well as Chief Executive of Energy Market Authority,  Ngiam Shih Chun; Chairman of Keppel Corporation,  Danny Teoh; CEO of Keppel Corporation,  Loh Chin Hua; and CEO of Keppel's Infrastructure Division, Ms Cindy Lim.

The groundbreaking of the KSC plant comes on the back of Singapore identifying hydrogen as a major decarbonisation pathway to support Singapore's international climate commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The KSC Plant is designed to be able co-fire with 30% hydrogen content and has the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen in line with the decarbonisation of Singapore's power sector.

In addition, as a CCGT power plant, the KSC Plant would be able to produce steam for use in industrial processes for energy and chemicals customers on Jurong Island.

Expected to be completed in 1H 2026, the KSC Plant will be the most energy efficient among the operating fleet in Singapore, featuring superior performance, such as lower emission intensity and higher operation flexibility.

Operating initially on natural gas as a primary fuel, the KSC Plant is envisaged to be able to save up to 220,000 tons per year of CO2 as compared to Singapore's average operating efficiency for equivalent power generated.

Such savings in CO2 equivalent translates to taking about 47,000 cars off the road per year.

Ms Cindy Lim, CEO of Infrastructure Division, Keppel, said, "To this end, Keppel is also working with international partners on low-carbon hydrogen, and hydrogen-derived fuels such as green ammonia, to support the decarbonisation of the energy and chemical industries as well as the maritime and aviation sectors."

Ngiam Shih Chun, CE of Energy Market Authority, added, "As electricity demand will continue to increase, we will need more generation capacity while ensuring that the power sector transitions to a net-zero future. The hydrogen-ready Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is a good example of the infrastructure we need, and we encourage other generation companies to make similar investments."

Takashi Tozawa, Head of GTCC Business Division, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said, "We are honoured to play a key role in Singapore's decarbonisation efforts, supplying the KSC Plant with our cutting-edge JAC gas turbine specifically designed for seamless integration with hydrogen fuel."

Koichi Watanabe, CE of Jurong Engineering Limited, added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Keppel and Mitsubishi Power to propel Singapore's green goals.

Fueled by our passion for powering a more sustainable future and strong technical expertise, we are confident in our ability to provide innovative solutions aligned with the operating philosophy."

Since 2007, Keppel has been operating a 1,300MW combined cycle gas turbine generation facility on Jurong Island, with a good track record of efficiency and reliability. The plant started with a generation capacity of 500MW and expanded an additional 800MW in 2013.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh urges Singapore to invest in BD’s SEZs
Scope of tax exemption for govt officials extended
Textile, apparel leaders urge govt to cut gas price
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ADB raises Bangladesh growth forecast to 6pc for FY23
‘Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue to avert human crises’
FBCCI seeks trade boost between BD and India
BB probing banks’ USD dealing beyond fixed rates


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft