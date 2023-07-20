Construction of S'pore's first hydrogen ready plant begins







Located in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island, the KSC Plant will be a 600MW state-of-the-art, advanced combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant, says a press release.



The ceremony was officiated by Guest of Honour, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Tan See Leng, as well as Chief Executive of Energy Market Authority, Ngiam Shih Chun; Chairman of Keppel Corporation, Danny Teoh; CEO of Keppel Corporation, Loh Chin Hua; and CEO of Keppel's Infrastructure Division, Ms Cindy Lim.

The groundbreaking of the KSC plant comes on the back of Singapore identifying hydrogen as a major decarbonisation pathway to support Singapore's international climate commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.



The KSC Plant is designed to be able co-fire with 30% hydrogen content and has the capability of shifting to run entirely on hydrogen in line with the decarbonisation of Singapore's power sector.



In addition, as a CCGT power plant, the KSC Plant would be able to produce steam for use in industrial processes for energy and chemicals customers on Jurong Island.



Expected to be completed in 1H 2026, the KSC Plant will be the most energy efficient among the operating fleet in Singapore, featuring superior performance, such as lower emission intensity and higher operation flexibility.



Operating initially on natural gas as a primary fuel, the KSC Plant is envisaged to be able to save up to 220,000 tons per year of CO2 as compared to Singapore's average operating efficiency for equivalent power generated.



Such savings in CO2 equivalent translates to taking about 47,000 cars off the road per year.



Ms Cindy Lim, CEO of Infrastructure Division, Keppel, said, "To this end, Keppel is also working with international partners on low-carbon hydrogen, and hydrogen-derived fuels such as green ammonia, to support the decarbonisation of the energy and chemical industries as well as the maritime and aviation sectors."



Ngiam Shih Chun, CE of Energy Market Authority, added, "As electricity demand will continue to increase, we will need more generation capacity while ensuring that the power sector transitions to a net-zero future. The hydrogen-ready Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is a good example of the infrastructure we need, and we encourage other generation companies to make similar investments."



Takashi Tozawa, Head of GTCC Business Division, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said, "We are honoured to play a key role in Singapore's decarbonisation efforts, supplying the KSC Plant with our cutting-edge JAC gas turbine specifically designed for seamless integration with hydrogen fuel."



Koichi Watanabe, CE of Jurong Engineering Limited, added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Keppel and Mitsubishi Power to propel Singapore's green goals.



Fueled by our passion for powering a more sustainable future and strong technical expertise, we are confident in our ability to provide innovative solutions aligned with the operating philosophy."



Since 2007, Keppel has been operating a 1,300MW combined cycle gas turbine generation facility on Jurong Island, with a good track record of efficiency and reliability. The plant started with a generation capacity of 500MW and expanded an additional 800MW in 2013.



