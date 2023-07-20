Rupali Ins holds half yearly managers confce Rupali Insurance Company Ltd recently organised their Half-Yearly Managers' Conference-2023.





Mostafa Golam Quddus Chairman, Sheikh Mohammad Danial, Director, P. K. Roy, FCA, Advisor to the company along with Fauzia Quamrun Tania Chief Executive Officer of Rupali Insurance Company Ltd and Senior Executives of the Company were also present.

The main purpose of the conference was to review the current business position of the branches and to analyse the potential opportunities for future growth of the company.