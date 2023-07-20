

Mahbub wins Nagad’s most-sought-after BMW car



Nagad, a popular mobile financial service in Bangladesh, organised a grand event to give away the car to the winner at a five-star hotel, dropping the curtain on the country's biggest payment campaign, says a press release.



Posts and Telecommunications Minister of Bangladesh Government Mustafa Jabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk and film star Ananta Jalil handed over the vehicle's key to Pahlowan Mahbub Haider, who secured the highest number of votes given by Nagad customers across the country.

In the final stage of Nagad's mega campaign, Nagad got the top 10 out of the 71 shortlisted persons through voting by its customers across the country.



Pahlowan Mahbub Haider from Dhaka topped the list with 4,73,027 votes and won the BMW car, while Sylvia Yaseen from Chattogram stood second with 4,11,813 votes. And Saidur Rahaman Sohel from Cox's Bazar grabbed the third position with 3,34,099 votes.



In terms of votes, other people in the top-10 list included Md Nasim from Bhola, Abu Sayed Bin Shovon from Cumilla, Sanzida Yasmin Mili from Jashore, Sajjad Ahammad from Noakhali, Nehrin Nosin from Rangpur, Md Wasim Akram from Chapainawabganj and Md Masum Mridha from Barishal.



A total of 45,39,055 votes were cast during the campaign.



Mahbub Haider was lost for words after winning the BMW car. He fell silent and could not speak for a few moments.



"I would consider myself an ambassador of bad luck. But today, I'm speechless and cannot believe my eyes that I have won a BMW car.



I might be able to give my reactions tomorrow when I become normal," he said.



Congratulating the winner, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar as the chief guest said, "From the very beginning, Nagad has been doing one after another wonders. Giving this BMW car as a gift under a payment campaign is the latest one."



Talking about such a massive arrangement, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk said, "The BMW campaign is not just a campaign, rather it is a big initiative to help the country move towards a Smart Bangladesh."



"I believe such a payment campaign will play a significant role in establishing a cashless society in Bangladesh," he added.



Three cricketers of Bangladesh National Team - Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim - congratulated the BMW winner and other participants in separate video messages.



The mega payment campaign, which started in the last week of March and ended on 30 June, has earned a massive response from people across the country.



Over the last three months, Nagad's transactions, mainly in the form of merchant payments and mobile recharge, have reached a record high, riding on this mega BMW campaign.



Through random selection in phases using "Bangla AI", 71 people out of crores were shortlisted at the end of the campaign. Later, Nagad customers across the country voted for their favourite candidates for the BMW car by logging in to their Nagad accounts.



