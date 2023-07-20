7UP unveils refreshing new campaign







The campaign, including a compelling TVC featuring brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan, aims to create an unforgettable experience and make 7UP® the ultimate choice for refreshment for consumers, says a press release.



The film opens with Shakib Al Hasan and a group of young players engaged in an intense playoff of gully cricket under the scorching sun. The game comes to a standstill with Shakib and the players feeling the sweltering heat.

The young players watch on as Shakib walks up to a nearby shop and opens a 7UP® refrigerator oozing chilled fog and catches everyone's attention with a frost-covered 7UP® bottle.



Seeing the team sweat under the sun, Shakib throws some bottles and cans of 7UP® their way, and ultimately the whole street holds a bottle of 7UP®, the only thing that can give them the ultimate Super Duper Refresher experience in this heat.



Shakib gestures the audience to take a swig together. As they take a sip, a massive bubble of refreshment grows larger by the second and ultimately bursts over the street, sprinkling water all around and creatively delivering the essence of true refreshment.



Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Bangladesh region, PepsiCo, said, "7UP, with its sparkling lemony flavour, is not just a refresher - it's the 'Super Duper Refresher' that uplifts you, be it on a hot summer day or at any other moment when you simply need a lift.



Shakib's energy is the perfect pairing for 7UP. We're confident that consumers will love this new campaign as it rings so true to everything that 7UP stands for."



Commenting on the TVC, brand ambassador, Shakib Al Hasan said, "I cannot wait for the audience to see me in this TVC as we unveil 7UP's new avatar- the new packs look fantastic & would love for everyone to check those out!"



Adding on, the Head of Marketing of Transcom Beverages Ltd., Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol said, "As one of the largest CSD brands of Bangladesh, 7UP enjoys an unwavering love and support from consumers across the country.



With the Super Duper Refresher campaign accompanied by the refreshing & youthful packaging, we are elevating refreshment and consumer excitement for 7UP."



7UP®, the leading clear refreshing drink from PepsiCo, unveiled its refreshing new campaign on Wednesday, launching a new and exciting 'Super Duper Refresher' brand positioning accompanied by a striking packaging revamp across Bangladesh.The campaign, including a compelling TVC featuring brand ambassador Shakib Al Hasan, aims to create an unforgettable experience and make 7UP® the ultimate choice for refreshment for consumers, says a press release.The film opens with Shakib Al Hasan and a group of young players engaged in an intense playoff of gully cricket under the scorching sun. The game comes to a standstill with Shakib and the players feeling the sweltering heat.The young players watch on as Shakib walks up to a nearby shop and opens a 7UP® refrigerator oozing chilled fog and catches everyone's attention with a frost-covered 7UP® bottle.Seeing the team sweat under the sun, Shakib throws some bottles and cans of 7UP® their way, and ultimately the whole street holds a bottle of 7UP®, the only thing that can give them the ultimate Super Duper Refresher experience in this heat.Shakib gestures the audience to take a swig together. As they take a sip, a massive bubble of refreshment grows larger by the second and ultimately bursts over the street, sprinkling water all around and creatively delivering the essence of true refreshment.Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Bangladesh region, PepsiCo, said, "7UP, with its sparkling lemony flavour, is not just a refresher - it's the 'Super Duper Refresher' that uplifts you, be it on a hot summer day or at any other moment when you simply need a lift.Shakib's energy is the perfect pairing for 7UP. We're confident that consumers will love this new campaign as it rings so true to everything that 7UP stands for."Commenting on the TVC, brand ambassador, Shakib Al Hasan said, "I cannot wait for the audience to see me in this TVC as we unveil 7UP's new avatar- the new packs look fantastic & would love for everyone to check those out!"Adding on, the Head of Marketing of Transcom Beverages Ltd., Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Shamol said, "As one of the largest CSD brands of Bangladesh, 7UP enjoys an unwavering love and support from consumers across the country.With the Super Duper Refresher campaign accompanied by the refreshing & youthful packaging, we are elevating refreshment and consumer excitement for 7UP."