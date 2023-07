IFIL holds course on basics of Shariah banking



Mr. Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain, Managing Director and CEO was present at the training as the chief guest. S. Q. Bazlur Rashid and other senior officials were present at the training.



All officers from Head Office and Branches participated in the training, says a press release.

