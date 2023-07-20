

Community Bank opens sub-branch at Kalibari, Khulna



Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, BPM-Sheba, Police Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police, has formally opened the sub-branch on Wednesday by cutting ribbon and unveiling the inaugural stone, says a press release.



Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank was present on the occasion.

Mr. Md. Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, BPM-Sheba, Police Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police said, "Khulna is an emerging economy and this region is a highly potential business hub. We are happy to open a sub-branch here, which in turn, will contribute to the economic growth of Khulna."



Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, "Community Bank runs on its three core building blocks i.e. Trust, Security and Progress. We look forward to grow sustainably by ensuring the highest level of corporate governance and customer service."



Among other senior officials of Bangladesh Police, Md. Nisharul Arif, Commandant and DIG, PTC, Khulna, Mr. Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM-Sheba, Superintendent of Police, Khulna, distinguished guests and noted business persons were present in the inaugural ceremony.



