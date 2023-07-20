

NBL Khulna holds town hall meeting



During the town hall meeting, Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank provided guidance to all Branch Managers and officials of Khulna region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service.



He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.

Among others, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML and CFT), NBL Khulna Regional Head Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik were also present in the town hall meeting. Moreover, Branch Heads and officials of National Bank Khulna Region participated in that town hall meeting.



A town hall meeting was organized with all Branch Managers and officers of Khulna region of National Bank Ltd (NBL). The town hall meeting took place at a community hall in Jashore recently, says a press release.During the town hall meeting, Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank provided guidance to all Branch Managers and officials of Khulna region on the recovery of overdue loans, future planning deposits mobilization and loans, and ensuring the highest level of customer service.He discussed in detail the bank's business goals and strategic initiatives for overall growth and development.Among others, Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML and CFT), NBL Khulna Regional Head Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik were also present in the town hall meeting. Moreover, Branch Heads and officials of National Bank Khulna Region participated in that town hall meeting.