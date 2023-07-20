Video
BASIC Bank signs APA with FID for 2023-2024

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

BASIC Bank signs APA with FID for 2023-2024

BASIC Bank signs APA with FID for 2023-2024

State-owned BASIC Bank Ltd signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance for the financial year 2023-2024.

Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of FID, and Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of BASIC Bank signed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) held at FID's conference room at the Ministry of Finance recently, says a press release.

Among Others- Md. Azimuddin Biswas NDC, Additional Secretary and APA Coordinator, Maksuma Akter Banu, Joint Secretary and APA Focal Point at FID, and other senior FID related officials, different banks, and financial institutions were also present on the occasion.


