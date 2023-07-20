Foreign professionals working in BD rising in numbers







However, this trend also highlights the inadequacy of the education system in producing a skilled workforce required to sustain the growing economy, reports Apparel resources.



This is as per reports which added over the last decade, Bangladesh has consistently maintained a growth rate of more than 6 per cent even as the industrial sector, especially manufacturing, has played a significant role in contributing to the country's gross domestic product, leading to a shift from an agrarian-based economy to an industrial hub.

To meet the demand for skilled workers, especially top and mid-level managers, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has been actively granting work permits.



Meanwhile, speaking to the media, industry insiders reportedly underlined foreigners that are employed in Bangladesh are mainly from industrialised nations or countries that have seen significant industrialisation. �Agencies



