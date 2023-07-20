Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 July, 2023, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB alerts banks, financial institutions of malware risks

Published : Thursday, 20 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recently alerted banks and non-bank financial institutions that they are at risk of cyberattacks and asked them to heighten their guard against malware and viruses.

Malware like the banking Trojan TrickBot -- which can steal financial details, account credentials and personally identifiable information -- are at large.

Subsequently, the BB in a letter on July 10 requested banks and NBFIs to deploy cybersecurity best practices such as regular patch updates of ICT systems, the use of licenced software and other solutions, regular penetration tests to assess the vulnerabilities in sensitive systems, constant monitoring and storage backup.

The central bank also asked banks and NBFIs to notify of any recent incidents of malware attacks and the actions taken by July 13. It also sought a detailed account of the preventive and reactive measures from cyberattacks by July 20.

Relevant officials of the BB acknowledged sending the letter, which was part of the central bank's general housekeeping and proactive measures.

The letter from the central bank comes after Bangladesh Krishi Bank's server came under a malware attack last month. Notorious ransomware group ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, broke into the state bank's servers and made way with more than 170 GB of crucial information.

The break-in went undetected for 12 days, giving the hackers ample time to study internal documentation and steal valuable data with impunity.

In the same month, a security leak from the website of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth & Death Registration had left more than 5 crore citizens' personal information exposed on the internet.

Cyberattacks have become a persistent threat in Bangladesh due to a lack of awareness among individuals and businesses regarding cybersecurity practices, according to experts.

Since 2016, approximately 5,576 cyber incidents were registered by BGD e-GOV CIRT, the government agency responsible for maintaining the country's cybersecurity.

The cyberattacks targeted the government, start-ups and the financial, military, industrial, trade and commerce, healthcare and energy sectors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh urges Singapore to invest in BD’s SEZs
Scope of tax exemption for govt officials extended
Textile, apparel leaders urge govt to cut gas price
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
ADB raises Bangladesh growth forecast to 6pc for FY23
‘Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue to avert human crises’
FBCCI seeks trade boost between BD and India
BB probing banks’ USD dealing beyond fixed rates


Latest News
Bangladesh players rewarded for T20 series win against Afghans
Two youths killed in Faridpur road accident
2-week summer vacation of primary, secondary schools cancelled
Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'
AL election camp and BNP office damaged in counter attack in Ctg
2,088 BNP men sued over clashes with police in Feni
Youth stabbed dead for protesting against drug abuse in Rajshahi
50 injured as BCL activists attack BNP motorcade in Dinajpur
'Do FMs issue statements when similar things happen in US, UK, France?' Momen asks
BNP to hold mourning rally in city Thursday
Most Read News
Ensure proper use of fire doors in RMG factories
‘Green Jobs’ gaining traction
Dipu Moni to hold meeting with protesting teachers
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested being 'picked up'
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Mother, daughter remanded in JP leader Salam murder
Dozens of banks being probed over dollar trading
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Extreme heat scorches Europe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft