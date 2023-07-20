BD textile makers want to pay GTF dollar loan in taka







The BTMA reportedly proposed to repay the loan using the local currency, Taka, reports Apparel Resources.



During a meeting with Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, the textile mill owners also advocated for the central bank to establish a fixed interest rate for the GTF loan even as they emphasised the need for special facilities to facilitate loan repayment.

The GTF Fund was initiated by the Bangladesh Bank in 2016, providing a US $ 200 million refinancing scheme aimed at benefiting textile, leather, jute, manufacturing, and export-oriented entities.



Its purpose was to enable these industries to import capital machinery and accessories for environment-friendly initiatives.



During the meeting, BTMA officials informed the central bank that in the past, textile mills were able to obtain loans from the GTF Fund at an interest rate of 2-3 per cent, owing to the low Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) two years ago.



However, the current interest rate has risen to more than 8 per cent due to an increase in the SOFR rate.



Therefore, the BTMA requested that the interest rate be fixed at 5 per cent.



Meanwhile Bangladesh's textile manufacturers seek loan extensions as in the January-March quarter, Bangladesh's default loans surged to Taka 1,31,620 crore, accounting for 8.80 per cent of the total outstanding loans.



As a result, textile millers and ready-made garment manufacturers are now requesting an extension of the loan repayment deadline until December of the following year.



They assert that their production and overall business have experienced a substantial decline in recent months, warranting additional time to recuperate and stabilize their operations, reports Apparel Resources.



Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the central bank has undertaken various initiatives to bolster businesses. These efforts encompassed implementing loan moratoriums, extending loan repayment deadlines, and taking preventive measures against defaults.



However, as of 30th June of the current year, the window for rescheduling loans by paying a nominal portion has expired.



Consequently, businesses are currently fervently advocating for an extended repayment period, which would alleviate financial burdens and enable them to fulfill their obligations more effectively.



On 20th June, a circular was issued by the central bank, offering an exemption from default status under the condition that at least 50 per cent of the term loan and current principal is repaid by June. However, apparel makers are requesting an extension of this period until December 2024.



Conversely, the managing director of a private bank expressed their opinion, stating that there is currently no justification for granting such facilities.



The banker emphasized that if the loan money is not repaid promptly, it would become challenging to provide new loans, leading to disruptions in annual growth.



