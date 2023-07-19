BSP, BNM registered as new parties as per  rules: EC





The Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday that laws and regulations were strictly followed in giving registration to Bangladesh Supreme Party(BSP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement(BNM).



The EC said that that there was no violation of the rules in providing registration to the two parties.

If there is any objection in this regard, the EC asked for sending written complaint to it by July 26, the Election Commission Secretariat said in a press release signed by Director Public Relations on Tuesday.

According to the notification, under Rule 3 of the Political Parties Registration Rules, 2008 (as amended up to 2012), political parties desiring to be registered under Section 90(a) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972 were invited to submit applications for registration by August 29, 2022.



A public notice was issued on May 26. Later, in view of the application of some parties, the Election Commission extended the time for sending applications for registration of new political parties until October 30, 2022.



On October 29, 2022, the EC said in a public notice that 93 political parties applied for registration and two parties withdrew their applications.



The EC said that applications of 79 political parties were rejected as they did not fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section 90(b) of the Political Parties Registration Rules (PPRR) 2008 and the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972.



It said that 12 political parties submitted documents fulfilling the conditions stipulated in the Political Parties Registration Rules 2008 and the Representation of the People Order 1972.



After verifying the papers of these 12 parties, the documents of only BSP and BNM were found valid.

