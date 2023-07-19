Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rich-poor split could tighten grip of poverty: WB chief

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

GANDHINAGAR, July 18: The new head of the World Bank said Tuesday that growing divides between rich and poor nations risked deepening poverty in the developing world, at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in India.

Many countries are still recovering from the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine -- which hit global fuel and commodity prices.

Climate change, meanwhile, is most painfully affecting some of the poorest countries least able to cope.

The G20 talks come after Russia on Monday refused to  extend a deal allowing critical Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, sparking outrage from the United Nations, which has warned millions of the world's poorest would "pay the price".

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned it was "likely to have an impact on food prices, which will more heavily impact poorer nations". German central bank chief Joachim Nagel told AFP it had been "really strange" to have been holding meetings "discussing how to help the vulnerable countries" -- as Russia withdrew from the grain deal.

World Bank president Ajay Banga said he feared a lack of progress was in danger of splitting the global economy.

"The thing that keeps me up at night is a mistrust that is quietly pulling the Global North and South apart at a time when we need to be uniting," Banga told the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Gandhinagar, Gujarat state.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home boss
BSP, BNM registered as new parties as per  rules: EC
Rich-poor split could tighten grip of poverty: WB chief
EC begins issuing NID to applicants in UAE
UN, US deplore attack on 'Hero Alam'
2 remanded, 5 sent to jail 
NBR asks Petrobangla to pay Tk 20,033cr in unpaid VAT
Govt employees get 5pc spl incentive


Latest News
Situation may worsen in August, September, experts say
2 Bogura BNP leaders shown arrested after being 'picked up'
Rohingya woman held with Yaba pills from bus on way to Dhaka
Bangladesh’s estimated growth higher than forecast for FY 2023: ADB
BNP's march from Abdullahpur today
Rampal thermal power plant shut again
Bangladesh an increasingly important strategic partner in Indo-Pacific region: UK
Messi will need time to adapt to MLS - Beckham
Humayun Ahmed’s 11th death anniversary being observed nationwide
Young man stabbed dead in Jatrabari at late night
Most Read News
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Cop among 25 injured in Khagrachhari BNP, AL clash
BNP-BCL clash in Mirpur, motorcycle torched
AL, BNP counter-programmes in Dhaka today
Bus-truck collision leaves two dead in Dinajpur
World economy in a difficult place, says World Bank chief
Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: Home Minister
Mercury hits new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
7 arrested over attack on Hero Alam, case filed
Our English teaching system should be changed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft