EC begins issuing NID to applicants in UAE







From Monday, the Election Commission (EC) started distributing the NID cards among the Bangladeshi expatriates' who have submitted applications.



According to the EC, the NID cards will be given within a month after submission of applications. Within next one month, some 100 Bangladeshis will get the NID cards.

While addressing the NID cards handing over ceremony at UAE on Monday, Election Commissioner (EC) Ahsan Habib Khan said that the project to issue NID cards in UAE was taken for piloting. If the pilot project is run successfully, it would be expanded to other countries the Bangladeshis living.



Among others, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Mohammad Abu Zafar and Minister (Labour and Welfare) Abdul Awal and Counselor Saidul Islam also spoke the event.



According to the embassy and EC officials, the Bangladesh Embassy in Abudhabi and Bangladesh Consulate Office in Dubai have started the pilot project for providing smart NID cards from June 13 this year. A team of trained employees have been working to provide the card.



Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE Mohammad Abu Zafar informed that initially, they are providing new NID cards. However, the process of NID card corrections would also be started gradually.



