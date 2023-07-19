Video
UN, US deplore attack on 'Hero Alam'

Washington demands holding  perpetrators to account

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UN in Bangladesh has expressed concern over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam, widely known as Hero Alam, during the Dhaka-17 by-election held on July 17.

Expressing concern over the issue, the UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, in a tweet on Tuesday, said, "The UN in Bangladesh is concerned over the attack on independent MP candidate Ashraful Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-poll. The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected."

"Hero Alam," an independent candidate contesting the Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on July 17. He was attacked by some miscreants in the afternoon while he was leaving the Banani Bidyaniketan School polling centre. He returned home after receiving treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also comments over the Dhaka-17 election and said that the US encourages Bangladesh government to investigate any reports of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.

At a briefing in Washington on Monday, Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of US Department made this remark while replying about the beating of independent candidate Hero Alam, by people wearing the symbols of ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad Arafat during the Dhaka-17 by-elections.

"I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told in a regular briefing in Washington.

Miller also said they would expect the government of Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections. "And we continue to monitor it closely," he said.

On May 24 this year, Washington announced that it would impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members 'if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.'



