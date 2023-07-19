2 remanded, 5 sent to jail 







A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed two people on a three-day remand each and five others to jail in a case filed over an attack on independent candidate Md Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, during Dhaka-17 by-polls on Monday.



Two accused remanded are Sanwar Kazi and Biplab Hossain, said GRO Md Jalal Uddin.

Five other accused are Mahmudul Hasan, Mujahid Khan, Ashiq Sarker, Hridoy Sheikh and Sohel Mollah.



Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order as Sub Inspector Nur Uddin of Banani police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the seven before the court and prayed for granting seven-day remand for two accused.



On the other hand, defence lawyers pleaded for their bail.



Hero Alam's personal assistant Sujan Rahman Shuvo filed the case with Banani Thana on Monday accusing some 15 to 20 unknown people for the attack.



Later police arrested seven from Banani and its adjacent areas.



Hero Alam, an independent candidate contesting Dhaka-17 by-election, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Banani area on Monday.



Hero Alam was attacked in the afternoon while he was leaving the Banani Bidyaniketan School polling centre. Immediate after the attack on Hero Alam the Election Commission (EC) ordered police to take necessary action over the attack and physical assault on the independent candidate of Dhaka-17 by polls.



A group of people wearing badges of the 'Boat' symbol attacked Alam when he was visiting the polling centre in Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds around 3:00pm Earlier, in the day, Hero Alam alleged that his agents were being 'barred from entering the polling stations' and that several of them were 'harassed by AL activists and leaders.'



Our Staff Correspondent adds the Detective Branch (DB) of Police will investigate whether any third party was involved in the attack on Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam to make the election questionable.



"The DB will investigate whether a third party attacked the independent candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam during the by-election voting in Dhaka-17 constituency," Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said.

While addressing a press briefing at DMP Media Centre on Tuesday, he said that the police arrested seven people on charges of attacking Hero Alam immediately after the incident.

