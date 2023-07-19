NBR asks Petrobangla to pay Tk 20,033cr in unpaid VAT







Despite time to time discussions and initiative to realize the huge amount of arrear, the NBR failed to get the money. In this situation, the NBR has recently sent a letter to the Petrobangla to pay the money through book adjustment by convening an inter-ministerial meeting, according to the letter.



The 'Book Adjustments' means, for any item of Company property for a given fiscal, adjustments with respect to 'Book Value' for depreciation, cost recovery, or other amortization deduction or gain or loss computed in accordance with the Treasury Regulation's Section 1.704-1(b)(2)(iv)(g) including 'Book Depreciation'.

After failing to realize the hue arrear, the NBR has recently went to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her direct intervention to allocate necessary budgets in the budgetary allocation in the fiscal of 2023-24. But, it hasn't also yield any result and finally, the NBR has to take further initiative to realize it with its own measures and mutual understanding.



In a recent meeting with the NBR authority, the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also expressed surprise after learning the issue. The issue came up when the agency was discussing the outline of revenue collection with the NBR.



The NBR officials told the IMF team that if the authority can realize the huge amount of money from Petrobangla, it will not have any deficit. Following the meeting, the slow moving matter picked up speed.



Recently, in a letter signed by Khadiza Tahera Bobby, Deputy Secretary of the Budget Branch of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, an inter-ministerial meeting has been requested regarding the payment of the outstanding amount of Petrobangla through book adjustment of the Finance Division.



NBR official sources said the state-owned oil and gas company owes over Tk 20,033.33 crore as VAT arrears to NBR until 7 August, 2021.



Non-payment of such a large amount of dues revenue left an adverse impact on the NBR's effort to increase the tax-GDP ratio and mobilise the targeted tax revenue.



But the Petrobangla officials said the company is unable to pay the huge amount of VAT under its current financial condition.



However, there was a decision by the Finance Ministry on March 14, 2017 to settle the dues of Petrobangla through book adjustment. The 38th Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting of the Ministry of the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources also recommended taking necessary steps to pay the amount to the revenue board.



But the decision remained unimplemented and the NBR sent a letter to the ministry requesting to pay the money through Book Adjustment. Under this circumstance, the ministry called an intra-ministerial meeting to settle the issue.



NBR officials said it is their duty to take punitive action against non-compliance of any taxpayers, such as freezing bank accounts to realise dues. But in the case of Petrobangla, nothing could be done taking uninterrupted supply of fuel oil into consideration.



Following non-compliance, the LTU under VAT wing sent a letter, dated July 28, 2022 to Petrobangla chairman.



In the letter, LTU commissioner requested the company to take necessary steps to pay the arrears by arranging allocations from the finance division.



Preferring anonymity, a senior Petrobangla official said the entity is unable to pay the arrears under its current financial condition as it sells fuel oil at lower prices than that of its purchasing prices as per tariff set by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).



NBR officials said such a large amount of dues is a major barrier to achieving revenue collection targets.



The target has been set projecting tax collection from some major sectors like petroleum, cigarette and mobile phone

In view of Petrobangla's application in this regard, a request was made from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division along with the Finance Division to take the necessary measures to provide subsidies, but no funding was received in this sector.



Petrobangla has no chance of financing this without subsidy. The problem can be resolved by giving Petrobangla ex-officio exemption from LNG import phase payment or regularization.



Meanwhile, the issue of payment through book adjustment has been discussed many times before but no visible progress has been seen. No action was taken despite repeated requests by the LTU under NBR to Petrobangla.



