Govt employees get 5pc spl incentive







Meanwhile, the teachers of the non-government educational institutions who are enlisted with the government's monthly payment order (MPO) will also get the five percent of their basis salaries as special allowances like the government employees.



According to Finance Ministry notifications, issued on the day, the special allocations came into effect on 1 July.

The beneficiaries will receive the special pay at the rate of 5 per cent on basic salary payable the incentive, not less than Tk 1,000 for the in service government employees and a minimum of Tk 500 for the pensioners, every year on the first day of July, according to the notification.



The MPO teachers will also get the allowance like the government employees, but it will not be less than Tk 1,000.



Besides, the government employees on post-retirement leave (PRL) are entitled to special benefits at a similar rate based on their basic pay last drawn prior to the ongoing PRL, the notice added.



The notification further said suspended employees will be entitled to the special benefit at a rate of 5 per cent on 50 per cent of their basic pay immediately preceding the date of suspension.



The employees will not get the benefit while on leave without pay. Moreover, the benefit will not be applicable to retired employees who have withdrawn 100 per cent of their gross pension.



In case of contractual appointment under the national pay scale, the incentive will be given based on their basic pay. Provided, if such contractual employee is a pensioner, they shall be entitled to this benefit in either case - on the basis of net pension or basic pay of the contractual employee.



Apart from the organisations managed by funds from the government's revenue budget, other organisations will have to bear necessary expenses for providing the special benefits from their respective funds.



