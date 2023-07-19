One killed, over 500 hurt in AL-BNP-police clashes across country on Tuesday





At least one killed and more than five hundred people were injured in separate clashes among the activists of Awami League and BNP and police and BNP in Dhaka, Lakshmipur, Kishoreganj, Pirojpur, Feni, Khagrachhari and Bogura on Tuesday.



In Dhaka, a clash took place between the BNP men and Govt Bangla College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League as the party's road march to press home their one-point demand reached near the college in the capital's Mirpur.





According to locals and students, BCL leaders and activists threw brick chunks at the road march as it passed in front of Govt Bangla College.



BNP leaders and activists said BCL leaders and activists first threw bricks at them. Subsequently, BNP leaders and workers participating in the march entered the college premises, chasing the BCL activists by throwing brick chips.



BNP activists vandalised the college gate and set fire to a motorcycle and bicycle in front of the main gate.



Police members are trying to take the situation under control. BNP leaders alleged that the BCL men of Bangla College attacked the party's peaceful road march when it reached near the college.



The BNP is holding road march from Gabtoli to Jatrabari to press home their one-point demand. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir joined the march.



Our Lakshmipur Correspondent added that a Jubo Dal activist was killed and several others were injured in a clash with Awami League during BNP's road march in Lakshmipur.



Twenty-five-year-old Sajib was declared dead after being taken to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital, doctor Joynal Abedin confirmed. District BNP joint convener Habibur Rahman said, "Awami League activates hacked him to death."



According to locals, a clash broke out between Awami League and BNP men when the latter's road march reached near Samad intersection of the city. Sajib, a resident of Chandraganj area of Sadar upazila, was stabbed on the left arm with sharp weapons.



To survive, he took shelter under a building called Feroza Tower next to Madinulya Housing on College Road, where he died from blood loss Our Kishoreganj Correspondent added that Over 50 BNP men journalist were injured during clashes between BNP and police in Kishoreganj town this afternoon. At least eight of the injured had rubber bullet wounds.



Tariquzzaman Parnel, organising secretary of Kishoreganj district unit Jubo Dal, claimed that police attacked their peaceful procession. BNP activists and journalists were injured in a clash between police and the party activists during their march in Kishoreganj on Tuesday.



Daily Manab Zamin's staff reporter Ashraful Islam, Channel 24's district correspondent Alam Faisal, district Jubo Dal general secretary Abdullah Al Masud Sumon, organizing secretary Tarekuzzaman, and Chhatra Dal leader Tripti were among the injured.



As part of the pre-announced programme, BNP leaders and activists from various upazilas and municipalities gathered at Gurudayal College ground in the district town this morning. When they reached the Rathkhala area at 12:30 pm, police obstructed them.



Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.



Our Pirojpur Correspondent added that leaders and activists of BNP clashed with police during the party's march in Pirojpur town on Tuesday noon.



Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abir Mohammad Hasan said seven policemen were injured during the clash. They have been admitted to Pirojpur district hospital.



The incident took place on the road in front of the local fire service and civil defence office around 12:00pm on Tuesday. Police have detained six people in this connection.



District BNP convener Alamgir Hossain said 10 to 12 activists of BNP and its affiliates were injured after police charged batons.



Meanwhile, OC Abir said BNP leaders and activists attacked police with sticks and threw bricks at them during the party's march on Circuit House road in the city. Police later brought the situation under control.



Our Feni Correspondent added that more than hundred people, including policemen and journalists, were injured in a clash between activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and police over the party's road march at Feni district town on Tuesday.



The clash broke out in front of Islampur Road at around 4:00pm when the BNP leaders and activists were returning from the march.



Superintendent of Feni district Police Zakir Hossain said some BNP men started trowing bricks and cocktails on police personnel in the end of the road march. At that time, police had to fire tear gas and blank shots for self protection.



Meanwhile, Feni BNP Member Secretary Alal Uddin Alal claimed that police suddenly started firing on them when they were peacefully returning home from the march, leaving hundreds of BNP activists and leaders critically injured.



"Police brought the situation under control and additional police have been deployed at the site to handle any unexpected situation," the police official added.



Our Khagrachhari Correspondent added more than two hundred people were injured as activists of Awami League and BNP locked in clashes in Khagrachhari earlier on Tuesday.



A clash broke out at Shapla Chattar area around 10:30am when local BNP leaders and activists were bringing out their procession as part of the party's central programme. AL's local unit had also planned a procession around the same time.

The two groups locked in clashes and chased each other for over three hours in the Shapla Chattar and nearby areas, locals said.



Clashes erupted throughout Khagrachhari town - from Bhanga Bridge to Shapla Chattar. Both sides attacked with iron rods and bamboo sticks. In the clashes, the municipality office was vandalised and at least 8 motorcycles were torched.



More than 200 people, including district Awami League Deputy Secretary Nurul Azam, Md Almas, Kyajri Marma and district BNP's Coordinator Secretary Md Hossain Babu were injured.



Police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas to bring the situation under control. Additional police have been deployed in the area. Local AL and BNP leaders have blamed each other for initiating the clash.



Our Bogura Correspondent added that at least 50 leaders and activists of BNP were injured in clashes with police during their march in Bogura district town on Tuesday.



As part of the BNP's scheduled march programme, several thousand leaders and activists led by district unit BNP president Rezaul Karim Badsha, brought out a procession from Matidhali intersection that ended at Nababbari Road party office around 11:00am.



Meanwhile, another group of leaders and activists of BNP led by BNP district unit general secretary Ali Azgarh Talukdar brought out a procession from Banani intersection.



When the procession reached Yeakubia School intersection near Zero Point Sat Matha in the district town, police obstructed them, triggering a chase and counter-chase between police and BNP men.



Police lobbed gas shells and fire rubber bullets to disperse them, leaving 50 people injured. Besides, six policemen were among the injured, said Sudip Kumar Chakrawarty, superintendent of district police.



Our Rajbari Correspondent added that at least 15 leaders and activists have been injured after two factions of the BNP clashed multiple times in Rajbari.



The incident took place at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Chattar around 11:30am on Tuesday, said Rajbari Additional Police Superintendent Salahuddin.



The two groups were the supporters of former Rajbari-1 MP Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, Rajbari BNP convener Liakat Ali and former general secretary Harun-or-Rashid. "We took thousands of our leaders and activists to the BNP office in Rajbari. Some miscreants backed by the ruling party attacked us. Some of our leaders and activists were injured," said former MP Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam.



