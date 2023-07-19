Video
Holy Ashura on July 29

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The holy Ashura will be observed across the country on July 29. The moon for the month of Muharram was not sighted anywhere in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The announcement came after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation conference room of the Baitul Mukkaram Mosque.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan MP presided over the meeting.

Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram to commemorate the Karbala tragedy in which Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SM), and his family members and followers embraced martyrdom.


