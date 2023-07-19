Holy Ashura on July 29







The announcement came after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation conference room of the Baitul Mukkaram Mosque.



State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan MP presided over the meeting.

Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram to commemorate the Karbala tragedy in which Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SM), and his family members and followers embraced martyrdom.



