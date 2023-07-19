

PM to open Maitree Power Plant-2 during India visit in Sept



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made the announcement as he paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday.



Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting. PM will attend the summit as a guest at the invitation of India, the forum's current president.

"Along with this power project, a 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link are expected to be inaugurated during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit in India," Ihsanul Karim said.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian government for allowing Bangladesh to bring 40MW of power from Nepal through the Indian grid, the Prime Minister hoped that India would also allow Bangladesh to import power from Bhutan through their grid, he added.



Regarding Taka-Rupee exchange system, the Indian High Commissioner mentioned that two types of cards like credit cards will be issued. One will be Rupee Card and other will be Taka Card.



"Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries could use these cards for their payments," he said.

The PM said a huge number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.



The Indian high commissioner highly praised the prime minister's initiative Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 to transform Bangladesh into a smart one.



"They have created a very positive vive," he was quoted as telling PM Hasina.



Hasina hoped that India will raise its voice particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world during the G20 summit.



The Indian envoy said his country looks forward to PM Hasina's playing an important role at the summit.



During the meeting, both sides have expressed satisfaction with the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India, said the press secretary.



The meeting also dwelt on connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants, among others.



PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George, were present during the meeting.



Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, and the 65-kilometre Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link have been implemented under the Indian LoC (Line of Credit) while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link is under Indian grants.



