Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:40 PM
PM for revising construction materials rate schedules

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned for revising the rate schedules of different works of development projects in line with the changing prices of construction materials.

The Premier also directed the authorities concerned to consider the latest exchange rate of US dollars before preparing the drafts of the development projects as the exchange rate of US dollars often influence the overall expenditure of the projects.

 The Prime Minister gave such directives while chairing the 1st meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of this fiscal year (FY24) held on Tuesday at the NEC Conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the Prime Minister in

the meeting noted that the prices of construction materials like iron, cement, stones and bricks are witnessing an uptrend in the market, for which the prices of such items often go up during the implementation period compared to the exact time of framing the rate schedule of development projects.

 Acknowledging the facts, Mannan said that the Premier had noted that this could happen in the growing global economy.

 He said that Sheikh Hasina, in this regard, asked the authorities concerned, including the Ministry of Finance, to revise the rate schedules as per the necessity and changing of prices of construction materials.

Noting that the exchange rate of US dollars also influences the overall expenditure of the development schemes, the Prime Minister also suggested accommodating the latest exchange rate before finalizing the overall expenditure or financial estimation of the projects.

"The Prime Minister has clearly directed the Ministry of Finance and other concerned agencies to address these issues," added Mannan.

The Planning Minister said that the Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Law to take necessary steps for disposing of tax related pending cases with the Supreme Court and thus realizing taxes to enrich the state coffer. Referring to a project for constructing Urirchar-Noakhali Cross Dam, Mannan said that the Prime Minister strongly asked the Ministry of Water Resources to remain cautious while dealing with the project since coastal areas are involved in it.

 She cautioned that the adjacent islands, areas and channels should not be disturbed during the implementation of this project.    �BSS


