Wednesday, 19 July, 2023, 12:40 PM
Dengue situation turns serious, breaking record every day

13 more patients die

Published : Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The Aedes mosquito-borne disease dengue transmission situation is gradually deteriorating across the country. In the last 24 hours, a record 13 people died in the mosquito-borne disease across the country. That is the highest in one single day death record in the last five years.  

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease has increased to 127 so far this year. At the same time, 1,533 new dengue patients were admitted to the hospitals on Tuesday. With this, the number of dengue patients increased to 24,000, so far, this year.

Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room in charge Dr Md Zahidul Islam confirmed this information on Tuesday.

Among the newly admitted patients, 779 are under treatment in Dhaka.  The remaining 754 are receiving treatment outside the capital.  
Thirteen more people died during this period. As a result, the death toll has increased to 127 people. Till Tuesday a total of 5,569 patients were admitted to various public and private hospitals.
 
Among them, 3,443 dengue patients are receiving treatment in 53 hospitals in Dhaka.  Besides, 2,126 dengue patients are under treatment outside Dhaka.

According to the information of the Department of Health, from the first day of this year (January 1) to July 18, a total of 24,000 patients were admitted to the hospitals due to dengue.  Among them, 18,304 people recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.

Every year during the rainy season, dengue outbreaks occur in different cities of the country including the capital.
 
In 2019, total 101,354 people were infected with dengue fever nationwide where around 300 people including doctors and health workers died at that time.

During the corona epidemic in 2020, dengue infection was not seen much, but in 2021, a total of 28,429 people were infected with dengue fever across the country and 105 people died.
 
Finally, in 2022, a total of 62,382 people were admitted to the hospitals with dengue and 281 people died due to the mosquito-borne disease.


